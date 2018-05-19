

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 70s is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.

Toronto police say they were called to Queen and Bathurst streets at 10:09 p.m. for a medical complaint.

They arrived with paramedics to find the man bleeding. He indicated his injuries were result of being stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.