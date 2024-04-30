A wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last night has left four people dead, including an infant, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

The crash occurred after a vehicle fleeing a robbery in Clarington entered Hwy. 401 in the wrong direction, Durham police said previously.

Police were called to the robbery around 7:50 p.m. and their pursuit of the suspect vehicle is now the subject of a probe by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

While police said Monday night that the crash resulted in fatalities, it was not clear at the time how many people had died.

The fiery crash shut down a stretch of highway 401 in Whitby in both directions from exit 406 (Lake Ridge Road/County Road 23) to exit 410 (Brock Street/County Road 46). The closure lasted overnight and into the morning rush.

Speaking with CP24 Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said crews remain on scene for cleanup. He said sweepers and tow trucks are clearing away the last bit of debris and crews then have to deal with some oil on the ground.

"Hopefully in the next hour or two we should be in a position to reopen (all lanes)," Schmidt said. "We are making progress."

He said some westbound lanes have already reopened at Brock Street. However the eastbound lanes remain closed.

Police have not provided any further details so far on the identities of those who died. The SIU is expected to provide more details on its investigation later this morning.

More details to come…