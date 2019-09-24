

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 97-year-old man struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Scarborough earlier this month has died, police confirm.

The man was crossing Warden Avenue north of McNicoll Avenue on the morning of Sept. 6 when he was hit by a southbound Honda Civic operated by a 28-year-old man.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police are appealing to residents and businesses who may have security camera footage to come forward.