Elderly man struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies
Police are seen after an elderly man was struck in Scarborough on Sept. 6, 2019. (Chopper 24)
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 9:08AM EDT
A 97-year-old man struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Scarborough earlier this month has died, police confirm.
The man was crossing Warden Avenue north of McNicoll Avenue on the morning of Sept. 6 when he was hit by a southbound Honda Civic operated by a 28-year-old man.
He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Police are appealing to residents and businesses who may have security camera footage to come forward.