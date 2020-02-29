

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that an elderly woman has been charged with attempted murder after trying to suffocate her son at a hospital in the city’s east end.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, is residing in the palliative care unit of Michael Garron Hospital, police say.

It is alleged that the suspect tried to smother him at around 5 p.m. on Friday, though the exact circumstances are unclear.

She was arrested at the hospital a short time later.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.