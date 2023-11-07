A woman in her 80s was taken to the hospital after being struck by a driver and trapped underneath a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon in Toronto’s downtown core.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dundas and Bond streets at 10:18 a.m.

They said that a woman was extricated and transported to the hospital.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening.

Dundas Street was closed in both directions from Bond to Church streets as police investigated, but has since reopened.