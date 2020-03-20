The union representing Ontario's public elementary teachers and the province have reached a tentative agreement following months of barganing.

The province announced the deal with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario -- which represents more than 80,000 educators -- on Friday evening.

"Our Government is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached between the Crown, ETFO teachers and education workers, and the school boards trustees' associations," Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

"This tentative ETFO agreement builds further momentum for deals and progress that students deserve, following last week's tentative agreement signed with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA)."

We landed a deal with @ETFOeducators - the largest teachers’ union in Ontario. This is progress for students, during this period of uncertainty. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/ohnzK14Xcj — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) March 20, 2020

Talks between the union and the province resumed on March 11 after weeks of one-day strikes since mid-January, resulting in schools in dozens of boards across the province being shuttered each week.

The main issues of contention in negotiations had revolved around increases to class sizes and the government's insistence on limiting any pay increase to one per cent, which is below the rate of inflation.

Lecce said the government is committed to maintaining class sizes, and full-day kindergarten, investing in special education, and a fair increase in compensation.

The provincial government partially backtracked on the issues of class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses. However, there was no movement on the government's effort to legislate a salary increase cap of one per cent.

"This has been a very prolonged and difficult bargaining process," ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a statement.

"We are very grateful for the support and unwavering solidarity of our members, and the public who have continued to stand up for public education and the supports that our students and educators need now and in the future."

ETFO reaches tentative agreements at central bargaining tables. @etfopresident said, “We are very grateful for the support and unwavering solidarity of our members, and the public who have continued to stand up for public education ...” READ https://t.co/YYmyh5UdAk #onpoli #Onted pic.twitter.com/0WaZfzcgwe — Elementary Educators (@ETFOeducators) March 20, 2020

The specifics of the deal would not be released until after it is ratified by union members next week.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association reached a tentative deal with the province on March 12.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation and the union representing teachers in the French-language system remain without deals, though the latter has been in regular bargaining.

- with files from The Canadian Press