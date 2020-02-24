

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The union representing Ontario’s public school elementary teachers says that they will not hold any rotating strikes over the next two weeks but are ‘putting the government on notice’ of their intent to further escalate their job action after that.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario held a press conference on Monday morning to announce the latest phase in their ongoing job action.

The union says that it will not hold any rotating strikes through March 6 and will instead ‘refocus its energies’ on putting pressure on members of the Doug Ford Progressive Conservative government.

The union, however, says that if there is no agreement reached it will move forward to the seventh phase of its job action campaign on March 9.

It remains unclear what that might entail, though ETFO President Sam Hammond told reporters on Monday that “everything is on the table,” including a full strike.

“We are putting the government on notice that if there is no agreement over the next two weeks elementary educators across Ontario will without hesitation initiate further strike actions," he said. “I hope I don't have to come back and talk about phase seven. I hope what happens is that we actually get back to the table and that we actually get a deal.”

As part of the latest phase in its job action campaign, ETFO members will be holding a coordinated picket outside of their schools for at least 20 minutes each week.

The work-to-rule campaign that has been ongoing since the end of November will also continue with the added caveat that members will no longer use their own money to pay for classroom and education-related expenses.

Finally, each member of ETFO will also be required to participate in an “online picket” on Feb. 28 and March 6 where they will be asked to promote the importance of investing in public education and provide examples of the effect that Ford government cuts will have on the classroom.

“Over the next two weeks our members are going to be in classes, students are going to be in classes and our members are going to refocus their energies, their engagement and their mobilization in a very different political way,” Hammond said.