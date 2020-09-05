

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Region Public Health is advising those who attended wedding celebrations at four locations in Toronto, Markham, and Whitchurch-Stouffville last weekend that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release, the local public health unit said 11 people who tested positive for the coronavirus could be traced back to the four wedding events that occurred between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

Those who contracted the virus attended celebrations at these locations:

a private residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville (Aug. 28)

Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre at 47 Baywood Road (Aug. 28)

Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple at 1 Morningview Trail (Aug. 28)

a private residence in Markham (Aug. 29)

“Anyone who attended these or other events related to this wedding are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, as they may have been exposed to the infection,” the public health unit said in a statement.

York Region Public Health noted that they have followed up with all known close contacts of the cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days and go for testing.

Meanwhile, York Region is working with the family to notify all attendees about the potential coronavirus exposure.

The news comes a day after York Region Public Health and Toronto Public Health said 15 people, who attended Miracle Arena for All Nations services in Toronto and Vaughan on Aug. 16, have tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Toronto and York Region reported a total of 73 new COVID-19 cases. Ontario recorded 169 new infections.