Emergency crews are investigating after a car crashed into a pond in Peel Region Friday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police, Brampton Fire and Caledon Fire responded to the collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 410 at Mayfield Road.

A car landed in a ditch filled with water and a tow truck was used to pull it out.

It is unclear if anyone was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Peel paramedics said no patients were located at the scene.

It is not known how the car got into the ditch.

Highway 410 between Mayfield Road and Highway 10 was closed but has since reopened.