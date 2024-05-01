

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Michael Massey hit a three-run homer and drove in another run with a groundout as the Kansas City Royals earned a 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez both had RBI singles in the sixth as Kansas City (19-13) won for the second time in a row for the series victory.

Seth Lugo (5-1) was superb, striking out eight and allowing just two hits and two walks over seven innings. Relievers Chris Stratton and Nick Anderson preserved the Royals' win.

Danny Jansen's solo home run in the seventh inning was the best that Toronto 's offence could do. The Blue Jays (15-17) have lost five of their past seven games.

Chris Bassitt (2-5) allowed three runs on four hits, all in the sixth inning, striking out four in six innings of work. He improved his earned-run average to 5.45 from 5.64.

Trevor Richards, Nate Pearson and Brendon Little came out of Toronto 's bullpen, with Pearson giving up three runs.

Bassitt said he needed to make adjustments after he allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 12-2 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on April 26. It was obvious those changes were made, as he had a no hitter going through five innings, retiring the first 11 of the first 12 batters he faced on Wednesday.

It could have been 12 of the first 13, but a video review that his pitch had brushed Perez's knuckles to award a free base in the fourth. Bassitt bore down and struck out Massey in the next at bat, however, to erase the call against him.

Bassitt hit a road bump in the sixth.

Witt singled through the infield gap to score Kyle Isbel, who had reached base with a leadoff double. In the next at bat, Vinnie Pasquantino advanced the all-star shortstop to third with a double.

Perez brought Witt home with a single to left-centre and then Massey grounded out, allowing Pasquantino to score for a 3-0 Kansas City lead.

Although Bassitt got out of the inning with Nelson Velazquez's popfly, he did not return to the mound.

Jansen finally answered back for Toronto in the seventh, launching his third homer of the season 364 feet into the home bullpen where Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., and Pearson were warming up to replace Richards. It brought the 32,307 fans at Rogers Centre to their feet and was only the second hit the Blue Jays got off Lugo after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a single in the first.

Massey had his second home run of the series and the season in the next inning. He took an 83.2 m.p.h. curveball from Pearson 357 feet, just over the right-field wall to score Witt and Pasquantino for a commanding 6-1 Royals lead.

SHOW ME MANOAH - Alek Manoah pitched six innings for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, striking out 12. It was Manoah's fifth rehab start as he recovers from shoulder inflammation. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said on Wednesday morning he had watched Manoah's outing and liked what he saw.

“Encouraging, very encouraging,” said Schneider.“ It's just being effective and efficient. His stuff is in a good spot. Pitched really well and it was a pretty decent lineup he was going against.”

ON DECK - The Blue Jays have Thursday off before travelling to Washington, D.C., on Friday to face the Nationals.

Kansas City also has the day off before hosting the Texas Rangers on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.