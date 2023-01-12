Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in St. Catharines and there have been reports of explosions from the scene.

Niagara Regional Police said officers responded to 911 calls for reports of explosions in the north end of St. Catharines, near Seaway Haulage and Keefer roads, at around 6:35 a.m.

“We have responded to the area with emergency service personnel. Multiple units from St. Catharines Fire Service and Niagara Emergency Medical Services are on scene near Seaway Haulage Rd at Keefer Rd.,” Niagara police told CP24 in an email.

“We are asking members of the public north of this location to stay indoors and out of any smoke. Do not come to the area.”

Videos and images posted to social media showed a large fire burning, with heavy smoke pouring from the scene.

Very scary. I initially thought a tree fell on our house, the bang was so loud. I hope everyone is okay

Police said officers are evacuating nearby homes and businesses.

Police said the incident is “in its early stages” and information is limited so far.

Niagara Student Transportation Services said in a tweet that “there will be some significant delays and possible route cancellations this morning because of the fire. The organization advised people to check online for a full list of affected routes.

St. Catharines Fire Services Chief Dave Upper is expected to provide an update on the fire at 8:30 a.m.