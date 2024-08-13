A construction worker has been trapped in a trench in Etobicoke, and crews are attempting to rescue him, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says.

TFS told CTV News Toronto that it received a call at 5:15 p.m. for a rescue at 28 Ravensbourne Crescent, in the area of Islington Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West.

The male worker reportedly fell four metres down, and people had been trying to dig him out before crews arrived, TFS said.

As of 5:45 p.m., the worker has not been freed. There is no word on his condition.

The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown.