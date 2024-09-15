

The Canadian Press





The Prime Minister’s Office says the Emir of Qatar will arrive in Ottawa for a two-day visit this week.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on what will be his first official trip to Canada.

The PMO says the two leaders will discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza, as well as Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent months trying to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The PMO says Al Thani’s visit is also a chance to work on other priorities, including increasing trade and investment.

Trudeau says in a statement the two countries are "important partners."