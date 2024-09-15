Emir of Qatar to visit Ottawa on what will be his first official trip to Canada
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Sheikha Hind bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani arrive at the Elysee Palace ahead of an opening ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. The Prime Minister’s Office says the Emir of Qatar will arrive in Ottawa for a two-day trip this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Aurelien Morissard
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 15, 2024 7:22PM EDT
The Prime Minister’s Office says the Emir of Qatar will arrive in Ottawa for a two-day visit this week.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on what will be his first official trip to Canada.
The PMO says the two leaders will discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza, as well as Afghanistan and Ukraine.
The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent months trying to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
The PMO says Al Thani’s visit is also a chance to work on other priorities, including increasing trade and investment.
Trudeau says in a statement the two countries are "important partners."