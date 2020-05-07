An employee at a Beer Store in North York has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the company said they learned Thursday that an employee at its Jane and Finch store has contracted the virus.

“We immediately contacted Toronto Public Health officials and are following protocols fully,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have closed the store and contacted employees.”

The company said the employee last worked in the store on April 25. The individual is in self-isolation at home.

The store will be subject to a wall-to-wall disinfectant cleaning and fogging, the company said.

The Jane and Finch store is expected to reopen on Saturday.