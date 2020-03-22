

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An employee at a Tim Hortons/Petro Canada in Brampton has tested positive for COVID-19 and Mayor Patrick Brown is urging anyone who visited the business over an 11-day period to consider self-isolating at home as a precaution.

The employee worked as a clerk at a location at 11980 Highway 10, which is north of Side Road 250.

Petro Canada says that in light of the positive test it has temporarily closed the business to “thoroughly clean and sanitize” the premises.

It says that staff are also being asked to self-isolate for 14 days at home, per public health guidelines

“We would ask any vendors and customers who may have visited the store between March 9 and March 20 to monitor how they are feeling and contact their healthcare provider” the message from Petro Canada states.

Public health officials have previously said that you only to need to self-isolate in the event that you live with or have spent extensive time with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brown, however, told CP24 that he would ask anyone who visited the business between March 9 and March 20 to self-isolate for 14 days.

“I will note that Peel Public Health has said that in this case it would be transient exposure which isn’t as significant of a risk but I think right now caution is the key word and we all need to embrace an abundance of caution,” he said. “If you went there even just to fill up or even just to get coffee I would as a precaution self-isolate for 14 days.”