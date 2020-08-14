Public health officials in Toronto warn that as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after an employee of a downtown strip club tested positive for the virus.

Toronto Public Health warns that those who attended the Brass Rail Tavern at 701 Yonge Street between August 4 to 8 should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 14 days.

The infected employee worked from 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 4 to 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, from 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 to 3 a.m. on Aug. 6, from 9 p.m. Aug. 7 to 3 a.m. on Aug. 8 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 to 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Officials say they have followed up with all known close contacts of the employee and all of those contacts are self-isolating for two weeks.

They say the Stage 3 guideline requiring all patrons to provide a phone number on entry also helped them reach out during the contact tracing process.

Toronto Public Health says 550 patrons and employees made their way through the establishment during the times the infected employee was at work.

Officials say anyone who develops symptoms should contact them and attend a COVID-19 assessment centre.

The establishment re-opened to the public on July 31 as the city was allowed to enter Stage 3.

Current provincial guidelines prohibit lap dances.