

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A small plane made an emergency landing just outside Buttonville Airport on Sunday afternoon after it experienced an engine failure during takeoff, police say.

Emergency crews were called near Highway 404 and 16th Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Police say a four-seater plane was just taking off when it reported engine failure.

A flight instructor and a student were onboard at the time, police say.

The plane was forced to land on the north side of 16th Avenue, just east of Highway 404.

Both occupants made it out of the plane and were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police say the plane suffered extensive damage.

Transport Canada has been notified.

16th Avenue is closed from Highway 404 to Woodbine Avenue.