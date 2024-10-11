MuchMusic postage stamp gives music station deserved spot in history: former VJs

Canada Post, is taking part in the celebration with a special stamp dedicated to Much Music.

TORONTO — Generations of MuchMusic VJs gathered outside the former headquarters of the nation's music station to mark what they called a historic moment in the form of a postage stamp.

On Thursday, Canada Post revealed the design of a new limited edition stamp celebrating MuchMusic's legacy at a ceremony in the parking lot of 299 Queen St. W., in downtown Toronto.

Some familiar faces were in attendance, including early VJ Denise Donlon, "Electric Circus" host Monika Deol and Rick Campanelli, once known as Rick the Temp.

"When Canada Post puts their stamp on something, that’s a big deal," Campanelli said with a wink.

The vibrant design was created by illustrator Michael Haddad who the postal service says attempted to capture the energy on the streets outside the television studio as fans gathered to spot their favourite musicians.

Each person on the stamp represents the diversity of faces and music genres aired on MuchMusic during its heyday.

Another stamp was unveiled Thursday in Montreal to recognize the impact of MuchMusic's French-language sister station MusiquePlus.

Looking at the two stamps emblazoned across the side of a Canada Post delivery truck, Donlon said she was taken back to memories of how MuchMusic's studio transformed the city and left an impression nationwide.

"People from across the country were coming to this corner ... to participate in what was really a cultural phenomenon and a celebration of Canadian talent," she said.

"The impact of MuchMusic had so much to do with inclusion and diversity in this country."

Verdah Ansari, one of Much's current VJs on its social platforms, said joining former stars of the TV channel was a memorable experience, especially when it involved celebrating the 40-year history of the brand.

"It feels like our DNA on there," she said of the design.

"They don't do stamps for just everybody."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press