Canada Post to honour television stations MuchMusic, MusiquePlus with new stamps

The MuchMusic logo is seen in an undated handout image. Canada Post is set to honour MuchMusic with a stamp. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bell Media)

Canada Post is honouring two Canadian music television stations with new stamps set to be revealed next week.

The postal operator announced Thursday that its latest stamps will feature MuchMusic and MusiquePlus for their impact in Canadian music.

Canada Post says the stations connected Canadians with their favourite musicians and established a platform for generations of artists.

MuchMusic launched in 1984, while MusiquePlus was founded two years later, and both were spearheaded in part by Moses Znaimer.

The stations hosted several popular programs over the years including MuchMusic’s “Countdown” and “Video on Trial.”

Canada Post will unveil the stamps at a pair of celebrations next Thursday in both Toronto and Montreal at the buildings that housed MuchMusic and MusiquePlus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024

Alex Goudge, The Canadian Press

MuchMusic and CP24 are divisions of Bell Media.