

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada meteorologists are calling for “strong northwesterly” winds of up to 80km/h for Toronto, the GTA and Hamilton on Tuesday.

“Wind gusts up to 70 to 80 km/h are possible,” they said Tuesday.

They say the winds will begin this morning and extend through the afternoon before weakening tonight.

Their alerts cover Peel, Halton, Durham and York regions, extending as far north as Beaverton, as far east as Oshawa and as far west as Caledon and Hamilton.

It will be a high of 4 C this afternoon in Toronto, with possible accumulation and significant cloud cover.