

The Canadian Press





Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for parts of southern Ontario.

The warnings cover three areas including the Waterloo Region. The weather agency has cancelled an earlier snow squall warning for the Barrie area.

Local snowfall accumulations between 10 to 20 centimetres are expected by this afternoon, and Environment Canada says amounts up to 30 cm are possible in some areas where the snow squalls are persistent.

Squalls are forecast to weaken to flurries by this afternoon.

Snow squalls can cause conditions to change rapidly from clear skies to heavy snow.

Environment Canada warns travel will be difficult at times and motorists are advised to use caution.