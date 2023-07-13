Environment Canada says tornado touched down north of Montreal, no injuries or damage
Homes are left damaged following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, July 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 13, 2023 5:21PM EDT
MONTREAL - Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down today in Mirabel, Que., north of Montreal.
The weather agency says the tornado was observed in a field around the town's airport.
It says no injuries or damage have been reported.
Tornado warnings for Montreal and surrounding areas were lifted, but Environment Canada issued a warning for a possible tornado along the St. Lawrence River between Montreal and Trois-Rivieres.
Warnings had been in effect across much of southwestern Quebec.
The alerts in Quebec came after a tornado touched down in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Barrhaven, where there were reports of damage to several homes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.
- With files from Stephane Blais in Montreal, Que.