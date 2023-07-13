

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down today in Mirabel, Que., north of Montreal.

The weather agency says the tornado was observed in a field around the town's airport.

It says no injuries or damage have been reported.

Tornado warnings for Montreal and surrounding areas were lifted, but Environment Canada issued a warning for a possible tornado along the St. Lawrence River between Montreal and Trois-Rivieres.

Warnings had been in effect across much of southwestern Quebec.

The alerts in Quebec came after a tornado touched down in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Barrhaven, where there were reports of damage to several homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.

- With files from Stephane Blais in Montreal, Que.