

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board says recently released EQAO results show “improvement” is needed in mathematics, particularly for Grade 9 students.

The 2019 results, which were released on Wednesday, show that only 22 per cent of TDSB students enrolled in applied mathematics courses performed at or above the provincial standard, which is 22 percentage points lower than the Ontario average of 44 per cent and six percentage points lower than the TDSB’s average in 2018.

In academic math courses, 77 per cent of TDSB students performed at or above provincial standards, seven percentage points lower than the Ontario average and two percentage points lower than the TDSB average in 2018.

“A focus on mathematics must continue to be a priority at the TDSB and we are hopeful for additional provincial funding to help support the board’s Mathematics Action Plan,” Robin Pilkey, the TDSB’s board chair, said in a written statement released Wednesday.

The EQAO assessments, which are administered each year, test students in Grade 9 on mathematics and students in grades 3 and 6 on reading, writing, and mathematics.

TDSB Director John Malloy said while progress is still needed in math, this year’s results show “strong scores” in reading and writing for Grade 3 and Grade 6 students.

According to the results, 76 per cent of Grade 3 TDSB students performed at or above the provincial standard this year, two percentage points higher than the provincial average.

In writing, 73 per cent of Grade 3 TDSB students met or exceeded the provincial standard, which is four percentage points higher than the Ontario average.

The EQAO results also show that 61 per cent of Grade 3 TDSB students performed at or above the provincial standard in math, three percentage points higher than the provincial average.

Grade 6 TDSB students were on par with the Ontario average of 81 per cent for reading and slightly higher than the provincial average for writing at 83 per cent.

The results show that 53 per cent of Grade 6 TDSB students met or exceeded the provincial standard in math, five percentage points higher than the Ontario average.