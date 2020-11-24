Ontario is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 but the province says an error in reporting yesterday’s data has resulted in an underestimation of today’s case count and overestimation of Monday’s total.

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of the virus , a new single-day record, but the province now says that number was not accurate.

“Due to technical issues, instead of including cases up until 12:00 p.m. on November 22, yesterday’s report contained cases reported in CCM up until 8:30 p.m. on November 22, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts yesterday, and an underestimate of the daily counts today,” a spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in an email on Tuesday.

The province has not confirmed how many cases should have been included in yesterday’s total.

When averaging out new infections reported over the last two days, Ontario saw 1,299 cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

"Ontario is reporting 1,009 cases of #COVID19," Elliott tweeted on Tuesday, acknowledging Monday's data glitch.

"Locally, there are 497 new cases in Toronto, 175 in Peel and 118 in York Region. There are 1,082 more resolved cases and nearly 27,100 tests completed."

On Monday, the province said that 37,471 tests were completed, meaning that an average of just 32,285 tests were processed on both Monday and Tuesday, well below the province's goal of 50,000 tests per day.

The test positivity rate averages out to about 5.2 per cent over the two days, according to figures provided by provincial health officials.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is now 1,395, down from 1,421 one week ago.

According to the province's latest disclosure, 14 more virus-related deaths were reported in Ontario today.

Ten of those deaths involved residents of long-term care homes in the province.

Hospitalizations now sit at 534, according to provincial health officials, and intensive care admissions are at 159.

On Monday, Toronto and Peel Region officially entered into a 28-day lockdown period to curb the spread of the virus.

Restaurants have been forced to close patios and indoor dining rooms in the two regions as part of the lockdown but they can remain open for takeout and delivery.

All non-essential retail stores are also closed to in-person shopping but are still permitted to offer curbside pickup and delivery.

New GTHA cases (average over two days):

Peel Region: 355 (535 on Monday, 175 on Tuesday)

Toronto: 416.5 (336 on Monday, 497 on Tuesday)

York Region: 162 (205 on Monday, 118 on Tuesday)

Durham Region: 37 (51 on Monday, 23 on Tuesday)

Halton Region: 29 (53 on Monday, 5 on Tuesday)

Hamilton: 35.5 (61 on Monday, 10 on Tuesday)