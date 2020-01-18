ETFO says teachers in Halton, Niagara will take part in one-day strike Thursday
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:07AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:11AM EST
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced a new set of school boards that will be impacted by another one-day strike next week.
The union, which represents 83,000 teachers and education workers across Ontario, issued its required five-day notice Saturday, informing the province ad parents that four more school boards will be affected by a one-day strike on Thursday.
The boards include the Halton District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara, The Avon Maitland District School Board, which serves Huron and Perth counties, and the Lakehead District School Board, which covers Thunder Bay and surrounding townships.
ETFO will launch rotating one-day strikes starting Monday.
Elementary teachers at the following school boards will walk off the job next week:
Jan. 20:
- Toronto District School Board
- York Region District School Board
- Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Jan. 21:
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Board
- Renfrew County District School Board
- Superior-Greenstone District School Board
Jan. 22:
- Thames Valley District School
- Rainbow District School Board
- Rainy River District School Board
Jan. 23:
- Halton District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- Lakehead District School Board
ETFO's plan to escalate its labour action comes amid months of tension between the province and Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.
All of the unions have commenced some type of job action due to stalled contract talks.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) is continuing to hold rotating strikes across the province.