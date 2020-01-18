

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced a new set of school boards that will be impacted by another one-day strike next week.

The union, which represents 83,000 teachers and education workers across Ontario, issued its required five-day notice Saturday, informing the province ad parents that four more school boards will be affected by a one-day strike on Thursday.

The boards include the Halton District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara, The Avon Maitland District School Board, which serves Huron and Perth counties, and the Lakehead District School Board, which covers Thunder Bay and surrounding townships.

ETFO will launch rotating one-day strikes starting Monday.

Elementary teachers at the following school boards will walk off the job next week:

Jan. 20:

Toronto District School Board

York Region District School Board

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Jan. 21:

Grand Erie District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Superior-Greenstone District School Board

Jan. 22:

Thames Valley District School

Rainbow District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Jan. 23:

Halton District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Avon Maitland District School Board

Lakehead District School Board

ETFO's plan to escalate its labour action comes amid months of tension between the province and Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.

All of the unions have commenced some type of job action due to stalled contract talks.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) is continuing to hold rotating strikes across the province.