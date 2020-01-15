

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The four major unions representing teachers and education workers across Ontario are ramping up labour action as contract talks stall with the province. Here is a look at what you need to know about the ongoing labour disputes:

OSSTF:

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation which represents approximately 60,000 teachers and education workers at public high schools across the province, has been conducting one-day rotating strikes since Dec. 4. The next one-day strike is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2020 and the following school boards will be impacted:

• Rainy River District School Board

• Near North District School Board

• Grand Erie District School Board

• Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

• Toronto District School Board

• Simcoe County District School Board

• Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

• Trillium Lakelands District School Board

• Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

ETFO:

Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, which represents about 83,000 public elementary school teachers and education workers in the province, has announced plans to launch its first one-day strike at three boards on Jan. 20 if the province cannot address key issues. It should be noted that no contract talks between the two sides have been scheduled. The following school boards will be impacted on Jan. 20:

• Toronto District School Board

• York Region District School Board

• Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

OECTA:

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, which represents 45,000 English Catholic school teachers, will be launching its first one-day strike on Jan. 21. The strike will impact both elementary and secondary schools province-wide.

AEFO:

The Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens, which represents 12,000 teachers and educational staff at approximately 460 schools, has announced it will begin a work-to-rule campaign starting Thursday. So far, the union has not said if it plans to take part in strike action similar to the other unions.