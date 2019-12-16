

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man accused of setting his mother’s Rexdale house on fire while she was inside will see his charge of arson be upgrade to first-degree murder later this week, a source tells CP24.

The fire broke out inside a residence at 11 Stallion Place, in the vicinity of Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, at around 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, 61, was pulled from the home without vital signs but was pronounced dead on scene.

Meanwhile, a firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries from heat exhaustion.

The suspect, who lived in the home, was arrested at an area hospital following the fire.

Police tell CP24 that a 23 Division officer happened to be at the hospital on an unrelated call when he encountered the suspect and began an investigation.

A source later identified him as Joel Vassell.

He was originally charged with one count of arson but that charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder during a court appearance at 2201 Finch Avenue West scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., a source tells CP24.

At the time of the incident, neighbours told CP24 there had been domestic incidents at the home in the past.