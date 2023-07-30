Evacuation order upgraded from alert for parts of southern BC due to nearby wildfire
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia is below 450 for the first time in weeks as cooler weather and recent rain has dramatically cut the fire risk, although large sections of the province are still wilting under severe drought. The Horsethief Creek wildfire is seen burning west of Invermere, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 30, 2023 6:45AM EDT
An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, upgrading an earlier alert issued due to a nearby wildfire.
Authorities say impacted residents should leave the area immediately.
The order covers more than 700 properties in an area with boundaries west of Highway 97, south of Highway 3, east of Nighthawk Road, and north of the U.S. border.
After previously calling it the Lone Pine Creek wildfire, the BC Wildfire Service is now referring to the fire as the Eagle Bluff wildfire to align with the US Forest Service.
The service says the fire is currently estimated to cover roughly 20 square kilometres on the U.S. side of the border, and two square kilometres on the Canadian side.
There have been 1,517 wildfires in British Columbia this year, burning 15,397 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland.