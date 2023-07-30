

The Canadian Press





An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, upgrading an earlier alert issued due to a nearby wildfire.

Authorities say impacted residents should leave the area immediately.

The order covers more than 700 properties in an area with boundaries west of Highway 97, south of Highway 3, east of Nighthawk Road, and north of the U.S. border.

After previously calling it the Lone Pine Creek wildfire, the BC Wildfire Service is now referring to the fire as the Eagle Bluff wildfire to align with the US Forest Service.

The service says the fire is currently estimated to cover roughly 20 square kilometres on the U.S. side of the border, and two square kilometres on the Canadian side.

There have been 1,517 wildfires in British Columbia this year, burning 15,397 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland.