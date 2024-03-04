A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.

The decision was handed down at an Oshawa, Ont. courtroom on Monday following two lengthy bail hearings totalling five-and-a-half hours in length.

James Mousaly, 36, is charged with one count of communicating safeguarded information under the Security of Information Act, the RCMP confirmed last week.

The alleged incident, which officials say was committed with “intent” to put critical infrastructure at risk, took place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, according to court documents. He was arrested on Feb. 9.

Public sector employee records show that Mousaly previously worked as a nuclear operator for Ontario Power Generation (OPG), which operates plants in Pickering and Darlington.

The Crown corporation has confirmed that a former employee was charged in connection with this case. OPG said last week that public safety and station integrity had not been compromised following the breach.

Little is known about the leak itself and a publication ban prevents most of the information in the case from being released publicly.

If convicted, Mousaly faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

He’s set to return to court on March 25.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Beth MacDonell.