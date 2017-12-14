Express lanes on Hwy. 401 reopen following vehicle fire
Smoke is shown billowing from a vehicle that caught fire on Hwy. 401 near Bayview Avenue on Thursday afternoon. (Ontario Provincial Police)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 3:03PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2017 3:44PM EST
All eastbound express lanes and one westbound express lane on Highway 401 have reopened near Yonge Street after a car caught fire on the roadway.
The fire first broke out at around 2:30 p.m.
According to Toronto Fire, all of the occupants in the vehicle were able to get out safely.
The express lanes were then reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Four fire trucks were brought to the scene to battle the blaze. Ontario Provincial Police were also on scene and played a role in escorting the fire trucks to the area.