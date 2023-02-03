Those heading outside this morning are being advised to bundle up as the Greater Toronto Area and nearly all of Ontario experience a bout of bone-chilling cold.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for Toronto and much of eastern Canada.

The temperature in the city sat at -17 C early Friday, but it feels more like -26 with the wind chill.

Environment Canada warned that it could feel as cold as -30 with the wind chill this morning.

While the temperature is expected to go up somewhat today to a high of -13 C, it will, nevertheless feel frigid with the wind chill and temperatures are expected to drop again overnight. A low of -22C is expected overnight, though it will feel closer to -30 with the wind chill.

Frostbite can occur within just minutes on exposed skin in such cold temperatures.

“Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant,” Environment Canada advised.

People are also being reminded not to leave pets outdoors in the bitterly cold temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to ease off during the day Saturday, going up to a high of – 3 C, then rising to a high of 3 C on Sunday and Monday.