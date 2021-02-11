An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto in anticipation of frigid temperatures over the next 24 hours.

The alert, which was issued by the Office of Emergency Management and Toronto’s medical officer of health, will stay in effect until further notice.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

On Thursday, Toronto’s high is expected to be -4 C but with wind chill it will feel like -9 this afternoon.

Temperatures are set to dip to -13 C tonight but will feel like -21 overnight with wind chill.

The city’s warming centres will remain open during the extreme cold weather alert.

The warming centres are located at:

• 129 Peter St.

• 5800 Yonge St.

• Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre,195 Princes’ Blvd.

• Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

The city is asking residents to help vulnerable residents by calling 311 if there is a need for street outreach assistance and 911 in an emergency.

During an extreme cold weather alert, the city is encouraging residents to limit time outdoors, dress in layers, stay dry, drink warm fluids and to check on loved ones experiencing difficulties related to the weather.