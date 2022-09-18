'Extremely dangerous': Toronto police called to downtown construction site after people seen climbing crane
At around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, police said they received reports of people climbing and taking photos on a crane on the top of a building under construction near Yonge and Grenville streets. (Toronto Police Service photo)
Share:
Published Sunday, September 18, 2022 7:59AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 18, 2022 8:00AM EDT
Toronto police are reminding the public that anyone caught climbing a crane at a construction site can be criminally charged.
At around 7:50 a.m., police said they received reports of people climbing and taking photos on a crane on the top of a building under construction near Yonge and Grenville streets.
The incident happened at 7:30 a.m., they said.
“This is extremely dangerous,” TPS said in a tweet.