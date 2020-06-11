

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC will now make it mandatory for riders to wear face coverings.

Mayor John Tory is expected to announce the new policy during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

It comes on the heels of a number of similar policies being announced in Brampton, Mississauga and Hamilton.

It is not immediately clear when the policy will go into effect but that detail is expected during this morning’s news conference. .

“We want to join with riders in making this happen because this is really just about riders being safe and having respect for the safety of their fellow riders,” TTC board member and city councillor Shelley Carroll told CP24 on Thursday morning. “We are really hoping that we can do this in the most harmonious way possible and that everyone will, pardon the pun, get on board with this.”

Ridership on the TTC has plummeted by nearly 90 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic but as the province slowly reopens, there are concerns about a likely boost in ridership resulting in increased transmission of the virus.

Speaking with CP24 last week, Tory said that it will be difficult to maintain physical distancing on the TTC once the system reaches about 35 per cent capacity and that face coverings will be an important part of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“Even if we put X’s in the subway to keep people six feet apart there is going to be more people than there are X’s so that is why we are going to have to have a plan to stagger peoples’ return to work and to stagger work hours but more so than anything else we need to say to people that they should wear a face covering,” he said at the time.

Carroll said that there are plans to initially offer masks to riders that don’t have them, though she said that the TTC’s supply will eventually run out and people who try to board a bus, streetcar or subway without one could be refused entrance.

In Brampton, officials have said that 100,000 masks will be distributed to transit riders beginning June 22.

“I think masks should be worn on transit, absolutely. It just makes sense,” infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Thursday morning. “Here are situations where people are going to be congregating in an indoor environment with lots of people close together. Even with our best efforts to physically distance on transit it just might not be possible so I am a firm believer of wearing masks there.”

Today’s announcement comes as the province releases its formal guidance to public transit agencies.

The document includes numerous recommendations, including the use of physical barriers between drivers and passengers and physical markers between seats. The province, however, is leaving it up to individual transit systems to decide whether they want to require face coverings.

"People must continue to exercise caution when on public transit because physical distancing will be a challenge," Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a news release accompanying the guidelines. "I urge everyone to follow our public health guidelines. They may seem simple, but they are effective in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And if you are worried you have the virus or have been in contact with someone who has the virus, please get tested."