An ad created by the Durham Regional Police Service as part of their efforts to curb child sexual exploitation was viewed over 6,600 times in four days, officers said in a Thursday media release.

The ad was created as part of the police force’s Project Firebird, an ongoing initiative that focuses on individuals interested in purchasing sexual services from children, as well as educating and supporting victims and potential victims. The ad was designed to look like individuals could purchase sexual services from minors and received 6,678 web hits and messages from over 600 different phone numbers within a four-day period, police said.

So far this month, investigators have arrested five individuals and laid 15 charges relating to this incident.

Anyone with further information about sexual exploitation and/or human trafficking in Durham Region is asked to contact DRPS at 1-800-222-TIPS.