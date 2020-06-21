A man shot and killed by police in Malton on Saturday night has been identified by family as 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry.

Choudry, a father of four, was fatally shot inside an apartment in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers first responded to the apartment at around 5 p.m. for a call about a person in crisis.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is now probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting, said the 62-year-old barricaded himself inside an apartment unit and officers were called to conduct a wellness check.

Peel police Const. Sarah Patten previously said that officers believed the man, who had a medical condition and was not taking his medication, had access to weapons inside the residence.

Officers, the SIU said, were able to communicate with him through the door of the apartment unit for a period of time, but when he stopped responding, police breached the door and entered the unit.

The SIU said an interaction occurred between officers and the 62-year-old, which resulted in police deploying a conducted energy weapon and firing plastic projectiles at him.

According to the SIU, the projectiles and conducted energy weapon had no effect on the man and an officer then discharged his firearm multiple times.

Choudry, who sustained gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's nephew said a video of the incident shows officers climbing up a ladder to the balcony of his uncle's unit and entering the apartment shortly before gunshots ring out.

"They kicked the door open and they said, 'Drop it.' As soon as they said drop it, they started shooting. What conversation is that," he asked.

"That is how you deal with mentally ill patients... We called these guys to help us. This is what they do?"

Police would not say what weapons the man may have had inside the apartment.

"We hope that with the completion of the SIU investigation and also our investigation... a lot of questions can be answered at that time,” Patten said on Saturday night.

The SIU said one subject officer and nine witness officers have been designated.

Several witnesses have now been interviewed, the SIU confirmed Sunday, and investigators are in possession of video footage related to the incident.

Investigators have collected a police-issued firearm, a knife, a conducted energy weapon, and an Anti Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) from the scene.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the victim in Toronto tomorrow.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

The police watchdog is asking anyone with information or video footage of the fatal shooting to contact investigators.

The SIU is an arm's length agency called to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.