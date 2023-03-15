Police have arrested a family member in connection with a chemical attack that left a Milton woman with “life-altering injuries.”

Police say that the victim was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent just before 1:30 p.m. on March 9 when she was approached by the suspect on foot.

It is alleged that the suspect then threw an unknown chemical at the victim, causing her to sustain severe burns to her face and body.

Police say that following the attack the suspect took the victim’s cellphone and then fled the scene.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said that investigators have since arrested a family member of the victim in Montreal.

The suspect, a 57-year-old woman, is charged with aggravated assault, administering a noxious substance and robbery.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name in order to protect the identity of the victim.

“The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital however the injuries sustained are life-altering. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this extremely difficult time,” the news release states.