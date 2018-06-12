

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood on Monday is pleading with the driver to come forward.

The family of 50-year-old Isabel Soria said she was crossing the street to renew her licence at Service Ontario on Monday afternoon in the area of Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue when she was struck by the driver of a silver or grey pickup truck.

The driver of the truck fled the scene following the crash and has not yet been apprehended.

Soria was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

Soria’s husband, who moved to Canada from the Philippines last year to be with his family, was waiting for a bus just steps away from the scene of the crash when his wife was hit.

In an emotional interview with CTV News Toronto Monday, Bryan Naguit, the nephew of the victim, urged the driver to turn himself into police.

“Just surrender yourself please,” he said.

Police have described the driver as a white male in his 30s who was wearing a construction vest at the time of the collision.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as a Ford F150 but Const. Clint Stibbe said police have not yet confirmed the make or model of the vehicle.

Roads were closed in the area on Monday evening to allow the collision reconstruction unit to conduct their investigation.

Sgt. Orang Momeni told reporters at the scene that the truck involved in the hit-and-run could have minor damage to the front end.

“At this point, we need the assistance of the public to identify this motor-vehicle and this individual,” Momeni said.