

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





All Niagara-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way are blocked east of St. Catharines after a fatal collision on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to westbound lanes of the QEW at Ontario Street just after 9:30 p.m. following a collision involving a fuel tanker and a passenger vehicle.

"It appears the passenger may have been disabled or broken down or in a live lane when it was struck by the fuel tanker," said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Schmidt said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

it is not known if the collision was caused by the weather. However, Schmidt said OPP have responded to several collisions across the GTA due to flooding.

He is urging drivers to be cautious on the road especially with the rain transitioning to freezing rain and snow overnight

Hours of heavy rain brought by a powerful storm moving through the reguion have caused flooding in several roadways.