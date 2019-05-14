

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman and her seven-year-old son are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being allegedly hit by their father's pickup truck in the driveway of a home in Brampton’s Mount Pleasant area on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the Conductor Lane and Portsdown Road area, just north of the Mount Pleasant GO train station.

Investigators said the woman, 36, and boy were hit by a pickup truck while in a driveway of a home.

Acting Sgt. Bancroft Wright said the driver of a Honda Ridgeline pickup reversed into the pair, possibly striking them with an open driver’s side door.

The vehicle then continued into the garage of a townhome, tearing bricks from the structure and damaging the garage door of the townhouse.

They were taken to a local hospital for assessment and later transferred to a trauma centre for treatment.

Acting Sgt. Bancroft Wright said the woman is in stable condition and the boy's condition was later upgraded from life-threatening to stable.

The driver, who Wright said was in his early 40s, was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators say the driver is the husband of the woman and father of the boy who was struck.

CTV News Toronto has identified the driver of the pickup as Jonathan Leon.

Police said Leon will be charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.