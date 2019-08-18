Federal and provincial leaders to march in Montreal's Pride parade
A dancer entertains the crowd during the annual gay pride parade in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 11:05AM EDT
MONTREAL - A number of federal and provincial leaders are expected in Montreal today to march in the city's annual Pride parade.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Francois Legault will be in attendance, as will NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.
Trudeau, Singh and May also walked together in Vancouver's Pride parade earlier this month.
Organizers are expecting thousands to attend the 36th edition of the parade, which kicks off around 1 p.m.
The parade caps off an 11-day festival that included drag shows, concerts, panels, and tours of Montreal's Gay Village neighbourhood.
But Montreal Pride president Eric Pineault says the event is about more than celebration, noting the organization received a record number of transphobic and homophobic messages on its social media platforms this year.