The federal government is set to announce details about its much-anticipated international vaccine passport on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Ottawa announced back in the summer that it will roll out a document later this year that would certify COVID-19 vaccination for international travel purposes.

During the announcement in August, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the passport would include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates, and the location where the shots were administered.

Since then, Ontario and several other provinces have implemented their own vaccine certificate system.

Many, especially those in the tourism and transportation sector, have been looking forward to the introduction of a national vaccine passport, given that the government’s mandatory vaccination policy for federal employees and air, ship and rail passengers comes into effect by the end of the month.

The announcement will also come ahead of the reopening of U.S. land borders to Canadians for non-essential purposes.

- with files from The Canadian Press