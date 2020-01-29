

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A federal lab has confirmed the earlier finding of a second case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Toronto, while Ontario public health officials are investigating 23 other people for possible infection.

The woman in her mid-50s was aboard China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311 on Jan. 22, along with her husband, which landed at Toronto Pearson from Guangzhou.

Both she and her husband had spent time in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Her husband was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital on Jan. 23, where he remains in stable condition.

A sample from the woman tested positive at Ontario’s public health laboratory for the virus on Monday.

On Wednesday, the National Microbiology lab in Winnipeg confirmed Ontario’s finding.

Health officials previously said she was asymptomatic and staying in isolation at her own home.

The couple represent Canada’s two confirmed cases.

On Wednesday morning, the province confirmed they are watching and testing in their laboratory 23 other people for possible infection.

CTV News Ottawa has confirmed that one of those 23 patients is in Ottawa.

Doctors in Ontario have previously said they would isolate and investigate anyone who reported recent travel to the Wuhan area and the presence of respiratory illness or symptoms.

Officials have designated a third presumed positive case in a B.C. man in his 40s. His sample is being tested in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday morning, China’s count of cases hit 6,000, more than all those infected during the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.