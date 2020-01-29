

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Results from the federal government’s microbiology lab in Winnipeg have confirmed the earlier finding of a second case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday.

The woman in her mid-50s was aboard China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311 on Jan. 22, along with her husband, which landed at Toronto Pearson from Guangzhou.

Both she and her husband had spent time in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Her husband was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital on Jan. 23, where he remains in stable condition.

A sample from the woman tested positive at Ontario’s public health laboratory for the virus on Monday.

On Wednesday, the National Microbiology lab in Winnipeg confirmed Ontario’s finding.

Health officials previously said she was symptomatic and staying in isolation at her own home.

The couple represent Canada’s two confirmed cases.

Officials have designated a third presumed positive case in a B.C. man in his 40s.

On Wednesday morning, China’s count of cases hit 6,000, more than all those infected during the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.