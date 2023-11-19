

The Canadian Press





Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.

Singh, whose New Democrats are in a confidence and supply agreement with the federal Liberal minority government, says Trudeau is an out of touch leader who only acts when facing political troubles.

He says Poilievre, meanwhile, only pretends to care and doesn't know about the struggles and lives of regular people.

B.C. New Democrats are in Victoria this weekend debating policy and mapping strategy ahead of next year's provincial election.

Singh says the federal New Democrats are pushing the Liberal government to bring in a dental care coverage program for all Canadians and will continue fighting for a universal Pharmacare program to cover prescription costs for everybody.

He described working with the federal Liberals as "wrestling with eels soaked in oil."

Outside the convention hall, about 100 protesters were shouting "Free Palestine," with some lying silent on the ground covered in white sheets stained with red.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.