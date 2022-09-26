Federal officials expected to announce easing of COVID-19 border measures
Share:
CP24.com
Published Monday, September 26, 2022 6:36AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 26, 2022 8:15AM EDT
Federal officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 border measures this morning.
Health, public safety, and transport ministers all expected to formally announce the end of vaccination requirements and random testing at Canada’s airports and borders.
Those measures are set to expire on Sept. 30.
The update will take place during an 8:30 a.m. press conference, which CP24 will be carrying live.