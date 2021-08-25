Remember when election promises were costed in the millions? Then election campaign inflation drove the "promise meter" up to hundreds of millions. So far in the 2021 election, campaign promises are not costed at all, and the promises often are in the billions.

Other promises are trotted out with little explanation on how the parties plan to deliver on the commitments.

There was plenty of both on Wednesday.

Jagmeet Singh started his day in and around Windsor, Ontario. The NDP Leader promised to cut cell phone and internet costs for Canadians. Singh says an NDP government would bring the costs in line with the global average. He estimated savings of up to $1,000 a year.

Singh was asked how he will make it happen. He said, "Other countries have put in price caps when it comes to the cost of cellular services and the cost of internet. Other countries have done it. We can do it."

You're right if you think you've heard this before. In the 2019 campaign, Singh promised the NDP would save Canadians $250 on their cell/internet bill. The NDP admits this campaign's policy is similar but needed because "Canadians have been waiting for action on this for years."

Singh picked a key consumer issue but gave only a vague answer on how it will be achieved.

The Conservative Party kept the focus on healthcare today. Erin O'Toole has promised $60 billion over the next 10 years. O'Toole flew to Brantford, Ont. and shone a light on the mental health issue in Canada. O'Toole said Canada needs a mental health action plan saying "the mental health crisis is the epidemic within the COVID-19 pandemic." Within their mental health plan, O'Toole said there will be money for initiatives improving mental health in indigenous communities. He said, "It is the single largest commitment to improving mental health for indigenous communities in our country's history."

One reporter wanted to know how O'Toole will make sure money handed over to the provinces will end up being used on mental health issues. All O'Toole would say is, "we will partner with the provinces, not create confrontation."

A hot-button health issue, but O'Toole avoided answering how or when the money will get to Canadians needing mental health support. The Liberal Party flew Justin Trudeau to Vancouver for one day, leaving no doubt how important those B.C. seats are to Liberal hopes.

Trudeau noted the "hard times" Canadians have endured during the long months of COVID-19. Then he pivoted to the financial winners during the pandemic - Canada's banks and large financial institutions. Trudeau promised a Liberal government will increase the corporate tax by three per cent on all earnings over $1 billion. The Liberals estimate the new tax on the financial sector will generate $2.5 billion a year over four years.

"We're going to ask big financial institutions to pay a little back, to pay a little more so that we can do more for you," Trudeau said. The Liberal Party release said "targeted anti-avoidance rules" will need to be developed by the government and conceded there are enforcement details needed to "ensure these costs are not passed on to consumers."

A campaign day of half-baked promises leaves voters to decide which leader is the one who, as Prime Minister, can turn the campaign pledge into government policy.