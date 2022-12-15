

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Treasury Board is expected to announce today that federal public servants will have to begin returning to the office a few days per week next month, with a phased-in hybrid model.

Employees in the core public service across all departments will be told to begin phasing in a return-to-office plan in mid-January, working in the office two or three days per week.

The plan would be fully implemented by the end of March 2023.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier is scheduled to announce the news in Ottawa today.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said in a statement last week that a return-to-office order would be an “egregious violation of workers' collective bargaining rights.”

Chris Aylward, the alliance's national president, said earlier this week that the union will continue to bargain for the rights of its employees should a mandate be announced.

