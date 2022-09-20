The federal government is poised to ease COVID-19 restrictions at the border, including vaccination requirements, random COVID-19 testing and mandatory use of the ArriveCan app.

The move is expected to come by the end of September, sources told CTV News.

The vaccination requirement was dropped for Canadians travelling by plane or train in June, but remains in place for foreign nationals entering Canada.

It is not yet clear exactly how the government will change the rules. Federal officials declined to officially comment when asked about the plans Tuesday.

The expected changes come following months of complaints from those in the travel and tourism industries who have said the restrictions are hampering business.

