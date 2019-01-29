

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government is planning to spend an additional $114.7 million to compensate provinces and municipalities for temporary housing costs for asylum seekers.

The money is part of $2.5 billion in new spending plans tabled late Monday as part of the government's supplementary estimates.

The financial document says the influx of irregular migrants entering Canada has increased pressure on provinces to provide shelter and social services.

The $114.7 million in new funding will be used to compensate provinces and municipalities for temporary housing costs and to provide "federal interim lodging facilities" services to supplement the housing capacity that is currently available.

This money is in addition to $50 million the Trudeau government offered to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba last summer to help with temporary housing costs for asylum seekers.

But it falls far short of the $200 million the Ontario government says it has spent on irregular migrants and the $300 million that Quebec estimates it has spent.